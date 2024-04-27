Home / World News / 6.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Indonesia's Java Island, felt in Jakarta

6.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Indonesia's Java Island, felt in Jakarta

Earthquakes are frequent across the sprawling archipelago nation, but they are rarely felt in Jakarta

Earthquake (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
AP Jakarta
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook the southern part of Indonesia's main island of Java on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of injury or significant property damage.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck 102 kilometers (63 miles) south of Banjar city at a depth of 68.3 kilometers (42.4 miles). There was no tsunami warning.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

High-rises in the capital Jakarta swayed for around a minute and two-story homes shook strongly in the West Java provincial capital of Bandung and in Jakarta's satellite cities of Depok, Tangerang, Bogor and Bekasi. The quake was also felt in other cities in West Java, Yogyakarta and East Java province, according to Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency.

The agency warned of possible aftershocks.

Earthquakes are frequent across the sprawling archipelago nation, but they are rarely felt in Jakarta.

Indonesia, a seismically active archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to seismic upheaval because of its location on major geological faults known as the Pacific Ring of Fire.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake in 2022 killed at least 602 people in West Java's Cianjur city. It was the deadliest in Indonesia since a 2018 quake and tsunami in Sulawesi killed more than 4,300 people.

In 2004, an extremely powerful Indian Ocean quake set off a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia's Aceh province.

Also Read

Tremors in Delhi-NCR after magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Afghanistan

5.9 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Indonesia, no casualties reported

China earthquake: Xi Jinping urges all-out rescue; What we know so far

L&T Construction wins order for Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit Project

India, Indonesia bright spots for investment opportunities: BlackRock

No conditions exist for talks between Russia, Ukraine at this time: Kremlin

Turkiye ships planning to deliver aid to Gaza denied right to sail

Pakistan PM Sharif removes 25 senior tax officers for corruption: Report

Instagram, YouTube likely to be biggest beneficiary of US TikTok ban

Italy pushes G7 to set date for coal phase-out ahead of energy meeting

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :EarthquakeIndonesiaInternational News

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story