Home / World News / 73.7% of healthcare firms pay ransomware demand globally: Research

73.7% of healthcare firms pay ransomware demand globally: Research

Healthcare organisations had a 73.7 per cent likelihood of paying a ransomware demand, and they are also the fourth most targeted sector by ransomware attacks (13 per cent) globally, a new report said

IANS New Delhi
73.7% of healthcare firms pay ransomware demand globally: Research

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 6:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Healthcare organisations had a 73.7 per cent likelihood of paying a ransomware demand, and they are also the fourth most targeted sector by ransomware attacks (13 per cent) globally, a new report said on Tuesday.

As ransomware attacks become more common, organisations are taking steps to mitigate the damage if they are hit, according to a global cyber risk management company Arete.

Some of the most effective controls include backups, multifactor authentication (MFA), and endpoint detection and response (EDR), which can all play a role in helping keep your organisation safe.

"Healthcare organisations are often targets of ransomware because the presence of sensitive information, including PII and PHI, can increase the likelihood of ransom payment," said Arete's Chief Data Officer, Chris Martenson.

"In today's digital-first world, it is pivotal for healthcare organisations to build cybersecurity teams in-house or collaborate with a third-party security partner to implement effective mitigation tactics and controls," he added.

Less than one in four healthcare organisations has MFA in place, while just over half report performing regular backups.

Moreover, the report said that just having an EDR platform is one of the more effective ways to decrease the payment likelihood in the healthcare sector.

Data encryption is the top technique used for impact in 100 per cent of the ransomware cases that impacted the healthcare sector. The next most popular technique was 'inhibiting system recovery'.

To mitigate the risk of data exfiltration, user training and data backups are two key controls to consider, the report said.

--IANS

shs/vd

Also Read

Cyber criminals accessed staff data in ransomware attack: The Guardian

Hackers release sensitive information after ransomware attack on CommScope

AIIMS cyber attack originated in China, all servers retrieved now: MoHFW

50% of firms fell victim to ransomware attacks in 2022, shows report

Ransomware attack on AIIMS Delhi servers deliberate; NIA probe on: MoS IT

Tesla recalls nearly 140 Model Y EVs over serious steering wheel issue

Dam collapse in Ukraine triggers emergency; Russia, Kyiv blame each other

At least $900,000 stolen by employees of US aid group operating in Congo

US SEC charges Coinbase for operating as unregistered securities exchange

Myanmar's SC to hear appeal of Suu's bribery conviction: Legal officials

Topics :healthcareransomwareCyber Attack

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story