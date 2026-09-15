Home / World News / Accenture to pay $25 mn to settle US govt allegations over DEI practices

Accenture to pay $25 mn to settle US govt allegations over DEI practices

Accenture

Accenture
The settlement agreement said Accenture denied engaging in discrimination
Reuters Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 8:47 AM IST
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IT consulting firm Accenture will pay $25 million to settle US ​government allegations over diversity practices, which President Donald Trump's administration has targeted in his second term in office.
 
"Accenture shall pay to the United States $25,000,000, inclusive of civil penalties and interest on the Settlement Amount at a rate of 4% per annum ‌from September 9, 2026," the settlement ​agreement made public on Monday ​said. It was signed by the US Department of Justice and ​Accenture.
 
The Trump administration has penalized public and private organizations, from government agencies to universities, over DEI practices that civil rights advocates say help address historic inequities for marginalized groups such as women, the LGBT community ​and ethnic minorities.
 
The White House casts DEI as anti-merit and discriminatory against ‌white people and men. Trump has signed executive orders asking federal ​contractors and subcontractors to eliminate DEI. Civil rights groups say such steps roll back social progress.
Many US companies scaled back or modified diversity policies after Trump's ‌orders.
 
Deloitte agreed to pay $21.5 ​million to settle a DOJ ‌probe over diversity practices, according to an agreement made public in August. ‌IBM agreed to pay $17 million to settle a similar US government probe, ​an agreement revealed in April.
 
The Justice Department had alleged Accenture took race and sex into consideration when it ​made hiring and promotion decisions to achieve demographic goals.
 
Accenture said it complied with applicable laws and that the resolution agreement ‌did not constitute an admission of liability.
 
"We have cooperated with the government's ‌review, and we are pleased to put this matter behind us to avoid the costs and resource demands of prolonged litigation," an Accenture spokesperson said.
 
The settlement agreement said Accenture denied engaging in discrimination.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :AccentureUS governmentworkplace diversity

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 8:47 AM IST

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