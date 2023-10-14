Home / World News / Air India suspends scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till Oct 18 amid conflict

Air India suspends scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till Oct 18 amid conflict

The carrier will operate chartered flights to bring back Indians depending on the requirements, the official added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Air India

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Air India has extended the suspension of its scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv till October 18, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and militant group Hamas.

The full service carrier, which normally operates five weekly scheduled flights to Tel Aviv, had earlier suspended the services till October 14.

An airline official on Saturday said the scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv have now been suspended till October 18.

The carrier will operate chartered flights to bring back Indians depending on the requirements, the official added.

Normally, Air India operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital. The service is on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Under Operation Ajay launched by the government to bring Indians who wish to come back from Israel, the airline so far has operated two flights.

Following the unprecedented attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas militants, Israel has launched a massive counter offensive.

Also Read

Latest LIVE: Head of Hamas's Air Force killed in airstrike, says IDF

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

WTO chief warns of 'big impact' on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

US defence secy to visit Israel to discuss military aid following attack

Hamas practised in plain sight, posting video of mock attack before breach

France deploying 7K troops after deadly school stabbing by Islamic radical

Israel-Hamas conflict may pose hurdles to Economic Corridor timelines: GTRI

Death of Indian-origin athlete in Singapore: Coach failed to check health

Lanka-India ferry service will help develop trade, culture: Wickremesinghe

Afghanistan: 7 killed, 15 injured in suicide attack at mosque in Baghlan

Topics :Air IndiaisraelHamas

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story