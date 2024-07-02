Airbus delivers 67 planes in first half of June, up 2% from last year

Airbus delivered a preliminary total of around 67 airplanes in June, bringing the total for the first half of the year to around 323 aircraft, up 2 per cent from the same period last year, industry sources said on Monday.

Airbus, which last week cut its delivery forecast for the full year to 770 planes from 800 amid supply chain concerns, declined to comment ahead of the release of monthly and half-yearly data expected on July 8.

On a quarterly basis, the preliminary figure implies a 4 per cent drop since the second quarter of last year.



Underscoring trends which prompted Airbus to cut targets last week, the June total also falls short of the company's original ambitions for the month by about 10 aircraft, on top of single-digit shortfalls in prior months, suppliers said.



Airbus cited shortages of engines, structural parts and interiors for last week's decision to lower its delivery target, which came after Reuters reported a new wave of output delays in late May, driven by parts shortages.



Airbus last week slowed plans to raise output of its best-selling A320neo family, by delaying the date at which it expects to reach a record production speed of 75 jets a month to 2027 from 2026. That compares with an estimated 50 jets a month now.



Based on tracking data, Jefferies analyst Chloe Lemarie also estimated Airbus delivered 67 jets in June, putting it on course for what she described as a weak second quarter in the core commercial business, with headwinds including higher headcount and lower volume compared with the second quarter of last year.



Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned wrote that he expected a more modest ramp-up in deliveries in the future, and lowered his 2025 delivery forecast to 870 aircraft from 915.



