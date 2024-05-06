Home / Companies / News / IndiGo places firm order for 30 Airbus A350-900 widebody aircraft

IndiGo places firm order for 30 Airbus A350-900 widebody aircraft

On April 25, IndiGo said it had agreed to place a firm order for 30 A350-900 aircraft, marking the budget carrier's entry into the wide-body segment

The A350 is the world's most modern and efficient wide-body aircraft in the 300-410 seater category.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 11:26 PM IST
Airbus on Monday said IndiGo has placed a firm order for 30 A350-900 planes.

On April 25, IndiGo said it had agreed to place a firm order for 30 A350-900 aircraft, marking the budget carrier's entry into the wide-body segment.

"India, the world's fastest growing major aviation market, is on the verge of an international travel boom as the economy grows and household incomes rise," Airbus said in a release.

"The A350 is perfectly positioned to serve the country's aspirations for long-range travel," it said.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The A350 is the world's most modern and efficient wide-body aircraft in the 300-410 seater category, the release added.

Topics :IndiGo AirlinesAirbus

First Published: May 06 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

