'I'd break your neck': Alec Baldwin loses it on Trump impersonator

Actor Alec Baldwin was heckled by a man impersonating US President Donald Trump outside his New York City home. A viral video showed the man mocking Baldwin, who parodied Donald Trump on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and heckling him about the 2021 ‘Rust’ shooting incident.

The video shows Baldwin unloading luggage from an SUV when the man, Jason Scoop, dressed as the US President in a navy blue suit and blond wig, begins taunting him.

Scoop, whose X bio reads 'stand up comedian,' called out Baldwin: “Alec, it’s your favourite President! Look, Alec, I will offer you a total pardon ’cause I wanna be friends, right? I wanna be friends. I will give you a total pardon for murdering that woman if you kiss the ring."

He then repeatedly demanded that Baldwin “kiss” his ring while continuing to mock the actor’s Trump impersonation from ‘Saturday Night Live.’

“Look at Alec Baldwin, right? He did that impersonation of me. It was not too hot, not too good. But look, we’re back in the office. You [the Democrats] lost. Kamala [Harris] lost. She’s somewhere getting intoxicated.”

Also Read

Read: Macron fact-checks Trump in real time on European aid to Ukraine Scoop escalates his remarks, referencing the ‘Rust’ shooting tragedy, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot by the actor.

“Well, Alec, if you don’t want that pardon for murdering that woman in cold blood - you can call it first-degree, you can call it whatever you want, but it was not good. She’s looking down on me right now, smiling, happy. ‘Thank you for confronting the man who took me out, who killed me.’”

Initially ignoring the jabs, Baldwin eventually loses his temper. He turns to Scoop and warns him: “Look at me. I want you to look at me. You got a camera on me here? You realise my kids live in this building? But I want you to know something. I want you to be real careful. If this camera wasn’t here, I’d snap your neck in half and break your neck right here. You know that, don’t you?”

Despite Baldwin’s warning, Scoop responds mockingly: “OK, Alec Baldwin. All right, Alec Baldwin. Alec Baldwin, ladies and gentlemen! Class act! Believe me.”

The video ends with Baldwin furiously telling Scoop to “get out of here” and hurling expletives.

For those unfamiliar with the case, Baldwin, 66, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust.’ Baldwin discharged a prop gun, which was supposed to contain only blanks, and fired a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied pulling the trigger and has stated that he was unaware the gun contained live ammunition. His case was ultimately dismissed in July 2024.