All climate change metrics crossed records in 2023, says WMO report

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) in its latest report on the state of global climate said 2023 was the warmest year on record, with the global average near-surface temperature at 1.45°Celsius above the pre-industrial baseline. It was the warmest ten-year period on record.

“Never have we been so close – albeit on a temporary basis at the moment – to the 1.5° C lower limit of the Paris Agreement on climate change,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. “The WMO community is sounding the Red Alert to the world.”

Commenting on the impact of extreme heat on India, the report noted, the onset of the monsoon over Kerala, India, occurred on 8th June, seven days later than normal. “By the end of September, India had received 94% of its typical monsoon rainfall. However, higher than normal rainfall totals were observed along the lower course of the Indus River and in central India,” it said.

On an average day in 2023, nearly one third of the global ocean was gripped by a marine heatwave, harming vital ecosystems and food systems. Towards the end of 2023, over 90% of the ocean had experienced heatwave conditions at some point during the year.

The global set of reference glaciers suffered the largest loss of ice on record (since 1950), driven by extreme melt in both western North America and Europe, according to preliminary data.

The report also warned that the cost of inaction is staggering. Between 2025 and 2100, it may reach $1,266 trillion, representing the difference in losses between a business-as-usual scenario and a 1.5° C pathway.