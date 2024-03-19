Obama-Sunak's first one-to-one meet surprises many: All you need to know

Former United States President Barack Obama , who is on a trip to London, paid a "surprise" visit to United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday. The two leaders held informal talks on a number of issues, including artificial intelligence and international affairs, Downing Street said.

Sunak's spokesperson described the visit as a courtesy drop-in as the 62-year-old Democrat was in London for work associated with his Foundation.

Sunak 'happy' to meet Obama He noted that PM Sunak was very happy to meet with him and discuss the work of the Obama Foundation. The organisation oversees a scholarship programme and other initiatives.

The meeting is believed to be the first one between Obama and the Indian-origin British PM. Obama's latest appearance at Downing Street also became his first since he left the White House after his two-term presidential tenure ended in 2017. Before this, he visited the UK PM's residence in April 2016 when David Cameron served as the PM.

Some media reports also suggested that Obama could have given Sunak some advice on handling various crises at hand. Notably, the UK sank into recession in the latter half of 2023, official figures showed last month. The development is a blow to Sunak, who had promised to tame inflation and the cost of living in the UK after assuming office in October 2022. The country is due to face a general election by January 2025.