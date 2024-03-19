Home / World News / Obama-Sunak's first one-to-one meet surprises many: All you need to know

Obama-Sunak's first one-to-one meet surprises many: All you need to know

Rishi Sunak was "happy" to have Barack Obama at 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the UK PM, where the two held informal talks, an official statement said

Former US President Barack Obama gestures at Downing Street in London, Britain, March 18, 2024. (REUTERS)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 6:11 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Former United States President Barack Obama, who is on a trip to London, paid a "surprise" visit to United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday. The two leaders held informal talks on a number of issues, including artificial intelligence and international affairs, Downing Street said.

Sunak's spokesperson described the visit as a courtesy drop-in as the 62-year-old Democrat was in London for work associated with his Foundation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sunak 'happy' to meet Obama
He noted that PM Sunak was very happy to meet with him and discuss the work of the Obama Foundation. The organisation oversees a scholarship programme and other initiatives.


The meeting is believed to be the first one between Obama and the Indian-origin British PM. Obama's latest appearance at Downing Street also became his first since he left the White House after his two-term presidential tenure ended in 2017. Before this, he visited the UK PM's residence in April 2016 when David Cameron served as the PM.

Some media reports also suggested that Obama could have given Sunak some advice on handling various crises at hand. Notably, the UK sank into recession in the latter half of 2023, official figures showed last month. The development is a blow to Sunak, who had promised to tame inflation and the cost of living in the UK after assuming office in October 2022. The country is due to face a general election by January 2025.

Obama's 10 Downing Street image goes viral
An image of Obama waving to photographers outside 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the UK PM, has also gone viral on social media.

On an unrelated note, Obama's viral image turned into a meme fest on social media as many internet users jokingly claimed that the former US president had visited the UK to "find" Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Middleton, who belongs to the UK royal family, has missed public appearances since her abdominal surgery in January end. The incident has led to many theories over her whereabouts as fans expressed their concerns over her health following the surgery.

Also Read

Billionaire Adar Poonawalla to pay £138 mn for Mayfair mansion in London

UK economy slips into recession; Japan loses third-largest economy title

LIVE: Hiranandani confesses helping LS MP Moitra in attacking Adani group

AI and the global job market

India-UK FTA talks gain steam: Commerce secy, team in London to push deal

China's stock watchdog fines Evergrande, slaps lifetime ban on its chairman

Hong Kong passes anti-dissent law, to come into effect from March 23

Meta offers to almost halve Facebook, Instagram monthly fees to 5.99 euros

Sri Lankan Prez Wickremesinghe instructs Cabinet to prepare for elections

Unilever to separate its ice cream biz, cut 7,500 jobs in restructuring bid

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rishi SunakBarrack ObamaUK Prime MinisterBS Web ReportsLondon

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story