Home / World News / Amazon shuts down health-focused Halo division, lays off employees

Amazon shuts down health-focused Halo division, lays off employees

For employees who are impacted by this decision, Amazon is providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support

New Delhi
Amazon shuts down health-focused Halo division, lays off employees

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 9:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amazon has shuttered its health-focused Halo division and discontinued Halo Band, Halo View, and Halo Rise devices which are no longer available on its website. The company has also laid off employees from the Halo team.

The company said in a blog post late on Wednesday that beginning on August 1, Amazon Halo devices, and the Amazon Halo app, will no longer function.

"We recently made the very difficult decision to stop supporting Amazon Halo effective July 31, 2023. We notified impacted employees in the US and Canada today. In other regions, we are following local processes, which may include time for consultation with employee representative bodies and possibly result in longer timelines to communicate with impacted employees," said Amazon.

For employees who are impacted by this decision, Amazon is providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.

In the coming weeks, Amazon will fully refund purchases made in the preceding 12 months of Amazon Halo View, Amazon Halo Band, Amazon Halo Rise, and Amazon Halo accessory bands.

"In addition, any unused prepaid Halo subscriptions fees will be refunded to your original payment method. If you have a paid subscription, as of today you will no longer be charged the monthly subscription fee. You do not need to take any additional steps," said the e-commerce giant.

Amazon launched the original Halo Band in 2020.

The company said it encourages users to recycle Amazon Halo devices and accessories through the Amazon Recycling Programme.

--IANS

na/dpb

 

Also Read

Sony-owned Guerrilla confirms new multiplayer Horizon game on Twitter

US FTC sues Microsoft to block its $69 bn Activision Blizzard acquisition

Epic Games to launch its 'Unreal Editor for Fortnite' on March 22

Microsoft offers 10-year contract on new 'Call of Duty' games to Sony

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

India-US relationship will continue to grow: US Democratic leader

Appeals court rejects Donald Trump effort to block Pence testimony

House Republicans pass US debt bill, push Prez Joe Biden on spending

Chinese police questions staff at Beijing office of Bain & Company: Report

Immigrants wait 10 years in US just for a court date, system overwhelmed

Topics :Amazonlayoffjob cuts

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story