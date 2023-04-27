Home / World News / Appeals court rejects Donald Trump effort to block Pence testimony

Appeals court rejects Donald Trump effort to block Pence testimony

The order from the three-judge panel of the US Circuit Court of Appeals was sealed and none of the parties are mentioned by name in online court records

Washington
Appeals court rejects Donald Trump effort to block Pence testimony

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 7:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A federal appeals court on Wednesday night moved former Vice President Mike Pence closer to appearing before a grand jury investigating efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, rejecting a bid by former President Donald Trump's lawyers to block the testimony.

It was not immediately clear what day Pence might appear before the grand jury, which for months has been investigating the events preceding the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and efforts by Trump and his allies to subvert the election outcome.

But Pence's testimony, coming as he moves closer to entering the 2024 presidential race, would be a milestone moment in the investigation and would likely give prosecutors a key first-person account as they press forward with their inquiry.

The order from the three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was sealed and none of the parties are mentioned by name in online court records.

But the appeal in the sealed case was filed just days after a lower-court judge had directed Pence to testify over objections from the Trump team.

A lawyer for Pence did not immediately return an email seeking comment, and a spokesman for the Justice Department special counsel leading the investigation declined to comment.

Also Read

Pence calls on Trump to apologise for having dinner with antisemite

Donald Trump faces setbacks in other probes as New York case proceeds

Donald Trump again hints at running for office in 2024 presidential polls

Trump legal woes likely to go beyond 2024, says Indian-American attorney

Donald Trump reckons he will be arrested next Tuesday in tax fraud case

House Republicans pass US debt bill, push Prez Joe Biden on spending

Chinese police questions staff at Beijing office of Bain & Company: Report

Immigrants wait 10 years in US just for a court date, system overwhelmed

Automaker Stellantis to offer buyouts amid electric vehicle transition

World recognising capabilities, contributions of 'New India': Jaishankar

Topics :Donald TrumpMike PenceUnited States

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story