Why an American Airlines flight to Delhi with 199 passengers landed in Rome

An American Airlines flight en route from New York to New Delhi was unexpectedly diverted to Rome on Sunday following a suspected security threat. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, carrying 199 passengers and 15 crew members, landed safely at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport under military escort.

Here's what happened.

Flight took U-turn from Turkmenistan

Flight AA292 departed from John F Kennedy International Airport at 8:14 pm (local time) on February 22 and was scheduled to arrive in New Delhi. However, midway through its journey, while flying over Turkmenistan, the aircraft made an unexpected U-turn due to a reported security issue.

"American flight AA292 will divert to Rome en route to Delhi due to a bomb threat," flight-tracking account Flight Emergency posted on X.

Italian air force receives bomb threat

Italian news agency ANSA reported that authorities had received an email warning of a possible bomb threat onboard Flight AA292. In response, Italian military officials immediately dispatched two Eurofighter Typhoon jets to intercept and escort the aircraft as it entered Italian airspace.

Passengers onboard became aware of the diversion only when the captain made an in-flight announcement regarding the security issue.

According to American Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the crew was informed of a potential threat, prompting the decision to reroute the flight.

Airport authorities later also confirmed this incident did not affect its operations.

Flight and passenger security checks

The aircraft touched down at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome at approximately 5:30 pm (local time). Airport security personnel, in coordination with Italian law enforcement and aviation authorities, conducted a comprehensive security sweep of the plane. Visuals shared on social media showed the scene of fighter jets flanking the aircraft as it approached the runway.

Passengers were temporarily moved to the terminal, where they underwent additional security screening. Officials meticulously examined luggage, cargo, and the aircraft’s interior to rule out any immediate threats. Following a detailed assessment, authorities determined that the reported threat was non-credible. Despite this, the aircraft remained grounded overnight to allow for mandatory crew rest before resuming its journey to New Delhi the following day.

American Airlines' response

American Airlines issued an official statement addressing the incident, emphasising their commitment to passenger safety. “Safety and security are our top priorities, and we appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding while we worked with authorities to ensure a secure outcome,” the airline stated.

Passengers were later reboarded, and the aircraft resumed its scheduled route to New Delhi after clearance from authorities.

Indian aviation authorities also played a role in the incident, requiring a thorough inspection of the aircraft before permitting its arrival in New Delhi. This protocol, according to officials, is standard practice in such situations to ensure the highest level of security for incoming flights.

(With agency inputs)