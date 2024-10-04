Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

As Israel pressures Iran, Khamenei to give first Friday sermon in 5 years

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will lead Friday prayers for the first time in nearly five years, honouring slain Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah, killed in Israeli airstrikes on September 27

Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei listens to a speaker in a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 2, 2024.(Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 12:33 PM IST
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will lead Friday prayers for the first time in nearly five years, where he will honour slain Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in Israeli airstrikes on September 27.

Khamenei will lead Friday prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran, according to his official website. A commemoration ceremony for Nasrallah is also scheduled at 10:30 am (local time).

Two days ago, Khamenei took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he would soon make a public address regarding Nasrallah. “I have some things to say regarding the issues in Lebanon and matters related to our distinguished, dear martyr, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah. I will discuss these in the near future, God willing,” Khamenei’s post read. His last Friday prayers address was in January 2020.

Gaza war nears first anniversary

Notably, Khamenei’s address comes just days before the first anniversary of the Gaza war on October 7. The war between Israel and Hamas, the militant group governing Gaza, was triggered after Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel. Hamas, like Hezbollah, is an Iranian-backed militant group. Yemen-based Houthis are also part of this alliance, collectively known as the ‘Axis of Resistance’, which opposes the United States and Israel.

What is the source of tension in West Asia?

The primary source of tension in West Asia is the issue of Palestinian autonomy, which calls for statehood for Gaza and the West Bank, areas home to Palestinians. Israel opposes this demand.

The ongoing tensions between Hezbollah, based in Lebanon, and Israel are an extension of the Gaza conflict. Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging cross-border fire for a year, while the Houthis have targeted Red Sea shipments linked to the US and Israel.

Towards the end of September, Israel launched a full-scale attack on Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon. Nasrallah was killed in one of these airstrikes. Nasrallah, who had led Hezbollah for three decades, was a key figure in Iran’s regional alliances. His death has dealt a significant blow to Iran and its allies. Other key leaders of the Axis of Resistance, including top Hamas figures Ismail Haniyeh and Fatah Sharif, have also been killed.

On October 1, Iran launched a wave of missile attacks on Israel in response to Nasrallah’s killing. Israel and the US have vowed “consequences” for Iran, raising fears of a broader war in the region.
First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

