President Pezeshkian urges US to begin new era of relations with Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged the US to begin a new era in its relations with Iran. While criticising the US military presence in Iran's neighbourhood, the US sanctions against Iran, and the killing of Iranian top Gen. Qassem Soleimani in 2020, Pezeshkian said during his speech at the UN General Assembly, We can go beyond these limits and begin a new era. The new era begins by recognising Iran's security concerns as well as joint work on joint issues. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He said his message addresses all governments that follow unconstructive strategies toward Iran.

Pezeshkian said despite the bitterness of years of sanctions, Iran has achieved strong will and self-confidence and is ready to work with the world, Iran is ready to have economic, political and security equal-base cooperation for building a better world with world powers and neighbours.

He said Iran expects that the world does not answer Iran's message for cooperation by imposing more sanctions, Implementations of (world) commitments for lifting sanctions, improving the economic situation for people of Iran, paving the ground for more agreements.

Pezeshkian also urged the international community to work toward a permanent cease-fire as soon as possible and to stop Israeli insane brutality in Lebanon before it sets the region and the world on fire.

Pezeshkian reiterated that his country is against the Russia-Ukraine war and supports any peaceful solution to end the war and added that Iran believes that this crisis will end only through dialogue.