Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Musk to attend Trump rally in Pennsylvania at July assassination bid site

Musk to attend Trump rally in Pennsylvania at July assassination bid site

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of X, called Republican presidential candidate Trump "tough" and officially endorsed him after he survived an assassination attempt in Butler on July 13

Donald Trump, Elon Musk
I will be there to support: Musk replied to a post by Trump on social media platform X | Image: Shutterstock
Reuters Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 12:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Elon Musk said late on Thursday he will attend Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania later this week, an event which will mark the former U.S. president's return to the town where he survived an assassination attempt in July.
 
"I will be there to support!" Musk replied to a post by Trump on social media platform X saying he was returning to Butler on Saturday.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of X, called Republican presidential candidate Trump "tough" and officially endorsed him after he survived an assassination attempt in Butler on July 13, cementing his shift towards right-wing politics.
 
The Oct 5 rally will be held at the same ground where Trump was grazed in the right ear and one rallygoer was killed when a gunman opened fire. The gunman, identified as a 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.
 
In September, the former president survived another attempt on his life when a gunman hid undetected for nearly 12 hours at a golf course in one of his Florida clubs.
 
Kamala Harris, a Democrat, faces Trump on Nov 5 in what polls show to be a tight presidential race.

More From This Section

Security increased in Pakistan ahead of protest by Imran Khan's party

Work, travel resumes across Taiwan after Typhoon Krathon dissipates

Japanese PM Ishiba asks cabinet to compile fresh stimulus package

Iran's nuclear breakout nears, raising likelihood of Israeli strike

Israel-Iran war would be a deadly, dangerous mess for Middle East


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Australia upholds $610,500 fine against Musk's X on child e-safety concerns

Mark Zuckerberg replaces Jeff Bezos as second richest person in the world

X valued at 80 per cent less since Elon Musk's acquisition, says Fidelity

'My eyes are bleeding': Elon Musk bans overuse of bold fonts on X

Brazil court says Elon Musk must pay $1.9 million to lift ban on X

Topics :Elon MuskDonald TrumpUS ElectionsUS Presidential poll

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story