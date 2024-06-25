Home / World News / Any Trump peace plan for Ukraine would have to reflect reality: Kremlin

Any Trump peace plan for Ukraine would have to reflect reality: Kremlin

Two key advisers to Trump have presented him with a plan to end the war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin, putin
Vladimir Putin, putin(Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 1:19 PM IST
The Kremlin said that any peace plan for Ukraine proposed by a possible future US administration of Donald Trump would have to reflect the reality on the ground but that Russian President Vladimir Putin remained open to talks.
 
Reuters reported on Tuesday that two key advisers to Trump have presented him with a plan to end the war in Ukraine -- if he wins the presidential election -- that involves telling Ukraine it will only get more US weapons if it enters into peace talks.

"The value of any plan lies in the nuances and in taking into account the real state of affairs on the ground," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters. "We do not know what kind of plan we are talking about, or what is set out in it." "President Putin has repeatedly said that Russia has been and remains open to negotiations, taking into account the real state of affairs on the ground," he said. "We remain open to negotiations, and in order to evaluate the plan, we must first familiarise ourselves with it."
 
Peskov said that Putin's recent proposals for peace had not been accepted by the West or Ukraine.
 
"You know that Putin recently came up with a peace initiative, which unfortunately was not accepted by either the West or by the Ukrainians themselves," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

