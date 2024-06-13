Home / World News / Apulia's Indian restaurant basks in G7 Summit warmth amid high demand

Namaste India, offering traditional dishes inspired by founder Rupinder Singh's native Punjab, has been abuzz with activity in the days leading up to the start of the start of the summit on Thursday

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi
The G7 Summit, being held at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in nearby Fasano, marks Prime Minister Modi's first foreign visit since winning a third term in the recently concluded general election. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bari (Italy)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 10:13 PM IST
An Indian restaurant in Apulia's capital city of Bari is basking in the warmth of the G7 Summit being hosted in southern Italy as the staff work at speed to meet a rush of orders from the delegation accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be attending an Outreach session on Friday.

Namaste India, offering traditional dishes inspired by founder Rupinder Singh's native Punjab, has been abuzz with activity in the days leading up to the start of the start of the summit on Thursday. Its Hoshiarpur-born manager, Harsh Dhanda, expressed excitement at the prospect of creating food for officials accompanying the Prime Minister and enjoying the flavours of India far from home.

It is so exciting that we have a chance to make sure that they can get a taste of some authentic Indian flavours away from home, Harsh Dhanda, the Bari-based manager, said in Hindi.

Our restaurant only uses fresh, quality ingredients to ensure that every dish on offer is of the highest standard, he said.

The G7 Summit, being held at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in nearby Fasano, marks Prime Minister Modi's first foreign visit since winning a third term in the recently concluded general election.

Topics :ItalyG7 summit

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

