Home / World News / Arab countries oppose measures against Israel despite fighting in Gaza

Arab countries oppose measures against Israel despite fighting in Gaza

Other Arab countries demanded that moderate Arab states suspend their economic relations with Israel

ANI
Photo: Unsplash/Taylor Brandon

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 8:02 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

While member states blasted Israel's invasion of Gaza, an emergency meeting of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation was held in Riyadh on Saturday without adopting any practical measures against the Jewish state.

Discussions focused on stopping Israeli air traffic over the skies of the Gulf, preventing the US Air Force to deliver arms to Israel through air force bases in the Gulf region, and cutting back oil sales to the US over Washington's support for Israel, an Arab source told the Tazpit Press Service.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Other Arab countries demanded that moderate Arab states suspend their economic relations with Israel.

The source added that a resolution to adopt these measures was blocked by Israel's Abraham accords partner states.

Voting against the measures were Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco, which have diplomatic relations. They were joined by Saudi Arabia, Mauritania and Djibouti.

Israeli-Saudi ties were thawing before Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked Gaza-area communities and killing 1,200 Israelis and taking more than 200 people to Gaza as hostages. The war has apparently slowed down, but not derailed, efforts to normalize relations between Jerusalem and Riyadh.

Israel and the northwest African country of Mauritania had diplomatic relations from 1999-2009 but they were frozen during the Gaza war of 2009. Djibouti, located on the African Horn, never had diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.

An Iranian demand that the Israel Defense Forces be designated as a terror organization was also rejected.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war

Satisfaction level of Afghan women for freedom lowest in world: Survey

Netanyahu rejects growing calls for cease-fire as Israel battles Hamas

Taliban criticises Pak's decision to deport Afghan immigrants from country

Introducing new weapons in ongoing wars with Israeli troops: Hezbollah

Israel occupation responsible for crimes against Palestinians: Saudi Prince

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :israelHamasGaza

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story