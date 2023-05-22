Home / World News / As a mark of respect, Papua New Guniea PM touches PM Modi's feet; see video

PM Modi's visit to Papua New Guinea is the first-ever tour by any Indian Prime Minister to the Pacific island country

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 11:41 AM IST
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on Sunday, May 21, he received an unusual yet warm welcome from the prime minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape who touched Modi's feet.


The Prime Minister arrived in Papua New Guinea on his second leg of a three-nation tour after attending G7 Summit in Japan's Hiroshima.

Talking about the welcome, Modi took to Twitter and said, "Reached Papua New Guinea. I am thankful to PM James Marape for coming to the airport and welcoming me. This is a very special gesture which I will always remember. I look forward to boosting India's ties with this great nation during my visit."

BJP shared the video of PM Marape touching Modi's feet, saying: "As a mark of respect, the PM of Papua New Guinea touches the feet of PM Modi."

PM Modi's visit to Papua New Guinea is the first-ever tour by any Indian Prime Minister to the Pacific island country. Upon his arrival in Port Moresby, PM Modi was accorded a welcome in an exceptional gesture.

The Prime Minister was also welcomed by the Indian community. In a tweet, Modi said, "The Indian community in Papua New Guinea came in large numbers and showed remarkable affection. Thankful to them for the memorable welcome."

After his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi will travel to Sydney at the invitation of his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: May 22 2023 | 11:41 AM IST

