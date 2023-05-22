Home / World News / Earthquake of 5.6-magnitude jolts Northern California, no damage reported

Earthquake of 5.6-magnitude jolts Northern California, no damage reported

An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck off the Northern California coast, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

IANS Los Angeles
Earthquake of 5.6-magnitude jolts Northern California, no damage reported

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 8:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck off the Northern California coast, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

In its report, the USGS said the quake on Sunday was recorded 74.3 miles west-northwest of Eureka and 63.5 miles west of Petrolia near Humboldt County.

It was first reported at 11.44 a.m. on Sunday morning with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 and was later downgraded to 5.5, CBS News quoted the USGS as saying.

The quake was felt in Ferndale, Loleta, Fortuna, Whitehorn and Eureka.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater in the region, reports The Los Angeles Times.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 5.0 and 6.0 occur per year in California and Nevada.

--IANS

ksk/

 

Also Read

Thomas Cook India's Q4 total income rises 150% to Rs 1,300 crore

United States: 4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala's Iztapa, says USGS

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Western China's Hotan town, says USGS

Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude with depth of 5 kms hits Telangana's Nizamabad

7.7 magnitude earthquake in far Pacific creates tsunami threat for Vanuatu

Large ocean countries, not small island states: PM Modi at Pacific Forum

PM Modi releases Tamil classic 'Thirukkural' in Papua New Guinea language

Sudan army voices commitment to cease-fire deal, humanitarian arrangements

Erdogan counts on nationalism, security and defiance of West to win polls

Latest LIVE news: Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Tezpur in Assam

Topics :EarthquakeCaliforniaUSA

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story