As the air gets hazardous, Lahore imposes a ban on outdoor activities

As Lahore and Islamabad grapple with record-breaking pollution levels, authorities are intensifying efforts to combat the hazardous smog blanketing the cities. To address the escalating smog crisis, Lahore’s district administration has imposed a ban on outdoor activities, reported ANI, citing Pakistani media.

The deputy commissioner of Lahore issued a notification stating that all outdoor activities would be halted from November 11 to 17. The ban covers sports, exhibitions, events, and outdoor dining at restaurants, while religious gatherings are exempt. Additionally, shops, markets, and malls must close by 8 pm, although medical stores, laboratories, petrol pumps, and grocery stores are not subject to these restrictions, the report said.

Large department stores may only keep their grocery and medical sections open during this period.

According to the Swiss air quality group IQAir, which uses data from 14 regional monitoring stations, Lahore recently ranked as the world’s most polluted city, with an air quality index (AQI) of 1,165—over 120 times the levels recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

On Sunday, pollution levels in the city’s outskirts reached a record AQI score of 1,900.

Islamabad imposes outdoor restrictions

In a similar move to curb rising air pollution, Islamabad has also implemented restrictions, including the closure of brick kilns and smoke-emitting factories.

Islamabad’s deputy commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon, recently met with key stakeholders, such as assistant commissioners, the Islamabad Transport Authority, and the Excise Department, to discuss comprehensive actions aimed at reducing harmful emissions citywide.

Following these discussions, it was decided that smoke-emitting factories would be temporarily shut down, and all brick kilns would remain closed until further notice to help control smog levels. Additionally, smoke-emitting vehicles are now banned from roads within Islamabad Capital Territory.

The burning of garbage, leaves, or other materials outdoors is now prohibited, and other environmentally damaging activities are also facing restrictions. The Islamabad Transport Authority is conducting regular inspections to enforce these measures.

What is causing high pollution levels in Pakistan?

The Green Master Plan's latest report highlights a significant rise in smog over Lahore, identifying six primary causes contributing to the city's air pollution issues.

The report pointed to Lahore’s rapid urban development, which has transformed the city into a concrete landscape with reduced green spaces, leading to temperature increases that contribute to a ‘heat island’ effect. Industrial zones spanning 33 square kilometres are located near residential areas, which the report says significantly adds to Lahore’s smog problem. It warned that if industries are not relocated to designated areas within the next decade, there could be irreversible environmental damage.

Lahore, the capital of Pakistan's most populous Punjab province, is located approximately 25 km from the Indian border. Known as the cultural capital of Pakistan, Lahore is the country’s second-largest city after Karachi, with a population of around 13 million, and serves as a major commercial and industrial hub.

Why is the air turning extremely toxic in South Asia?

Many regions in South Asia experience severe pollution each winter due to cold air trapping pollutants from vehicle emissions, dust, and crop residue burning. In Lahore, officials have attributed air pollution to poor-quality vehicle fuel, as well as construction and industrial activities. This year, however, Pakistani authorities have also pointed to toxic air drifting in from northern India, which is grappling with its own pollution crisis.

On the same day that Lahore was ranked the most polluted city, IQAir ranked New Delhi as the world’s second most polluted city, with an AQI score of 299. (With agency inputs)