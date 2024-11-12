Donald Trump Jr. opts out of White House; to join 1789 capital VC firm

By Amanda Gordon

Donald Trump Jr. is joining 1789 Capital, a venture capital firm that invests in conservative-leaning companies, according to people familiar with his plans.

President-elect Donald Trump’s eldest son has said he won’t be joining his father’s administration in an official post, according to one of the people, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.

A representative for Trump’s transition team did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

The younger Trump has played an active role in his father’s latest presidential campaign and White House transition, lobbying for Ohio Senator JD Vance to be selected as the Republican ticket’s vice presidential candidate, and helping vet future administration appointees for fidelity to the president-elect.

The New York Times first reported the younger Trump’s intentions to work for the venture capital firm.

More From This Section

His plans to join 1789 Capital come as Trump allies are jockeying for jobs in the next administration, following a decisive win in the presidential election last week. The president-elect has begun announcing plans to appoint people to top posts with more decisions expected in the coming days.

Trump Jr.’s move to investing means two close family members of the president-elect are involved in dealmaking. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, founded private equity firm Affinity Partners after serving as a White House senior adviser during Trump’s first term.

1789 Capital, the firm founded and led by Trump donor Omeed Malik, has eschewed ESG, or environmental, social and governance investing principles, amid a Wall Street backlash regarding “woke” investing strategies. It instead follows its own acronym: EIG, or entrepreneurship, innovation and growth.

Trump Jr. has spent most of his professional career working for the Trump Organization. He has also recently dabbled in a cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial, alongside his father and brothers Eric and Barron.