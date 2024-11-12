Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

EU High Representative condemns Israeli airstrike on Jabalia in Gaza

EU High Representative condemns Israeli airstrike on Jabalia in Gaza





ANI Asia
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 8:17 AM IST
Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, strongly condemned the recent Israeli airstrike on Jabalia in Gaza, which resulted in numerous civilian casualties.

In a statement, Borrell noted that the term "ethnic cleansing" is increasingly being used to describe the situation in northern Gaza, highlighting the daily reality of forced displacement as a violation of international law.

He stressed that the use of hunger as a weapon of war contradicts international humanitarian law, and cited United Nations warnings about the strong likelihood of famine spreading in northern Gaza.

Borrell called for urgent action to prevent this man-made disaster, emphasising that, as an occupying power, Israel is obligated to allow humanitarian aid access.

He urged the international community and Israel's key allies to take immediate steps to alleviate Palestinian suffering and secure the release of hostages.

Borrell further referenced the International Committee of the Red Cross's report, which calls for swift action from all parties involved, within days, not weeks.

European Union Gaza conflict Gaza India Israel ties israel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 8:17 AM IST

