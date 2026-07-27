​AstraZeneca beats second-quarter profit expectations, holds outlook

​AstraZeneca topped second-quarter profit expectations and backed its 2026 forecasts on Monday on demand for its therapies, as the drugmaker sought to quell concerns over longer-term ‌growth prospects after a recent ​trial failure.

Although strong ​demand for cancer and rare disease therapies continues ​to drive growth for the pharmaceuticals giant amid pricing pressures, an unexpected trial failure this month has turned attention to its drug ​pipeline and whether its longer-term revenue target ‌could be under threat.

The company's core earnings ​for the three months ended June 30 rose 18 per cent to $2.63 per share, while total revenue jumped 5 per cent ‌to $15.38 billion at ​constant-currency rates.