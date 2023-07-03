AstraZeneca's cancer drug shows more potential over chemotherapy: Study

The results potentially validate Astra’s decision to pay as much as $6 billion for the right to develop the medicine with Daiichi Sankyo Co. and its bet to revive growth a decade ago by building a pipeline of oncology drugs. The treatment could garner as much as $18 billion in sales, according to Jefferies analysts.

The drug helped patients with the most common form of lung cancer live longer without worsening compared with standard chemotherapy, the UK drugmaker said Monday. AstraZeneca didn’t say how much longer patients lived overall and the trial is continuing because the data isn’t fully mature yet.