Home / World News / AstraZeneca's cancer drug shows more potential over chemotherapy: Study

AstraZeneca's cancer drug shows more potential over chemotherapy: Study

The results potentially validate Astra's decision to pay as much as $6 billion for the right to develop the medicine with Daiichi Sankyo Co. and its bet to revive growth a decade ago

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Thomas Mulier
 
An AstraZeneca Plc cancer medicine showed a statistically significant improvement over standard chemotherapy in a high-level study.
 
The drug helped patients with the most common form of lung cancer live longer without worsening compared with standard chemotherapy, the UK drugmaker said Monday. AstraZeneca didn’t say how much longer patients lived overall and the trial is continuing because the data isn’t fully mature yet. 
The results potentially validate Astra’s decision to pay as much as $6 billion for the right to develop the medicine with Daiichi Sankyo Co. and its bet to revive growth a decade ago by building a pipeline of oncology drugs. The treatment could garner as much as $18 billion in sales, according to Jefferies analysts. 

Scientists and doctors have been trying to find a more targeted approach to chemotherapy for decades in an effort to move away from the current catch-all method that involves blasting the whole body and killing good cells as well as bad. Astra’s drug - known as datopotamab deruxtecan, or Dato-DXd - takes a more potent chemo directly to the infected cells to kill the cancer while sparing the healthy cells.

Also Read

AstraZeneca announces launch of cancer medication Tremelimumab in UAE

AstraZeneca gets CDSCO nod for drug to treat biliary tract cancer

Japan's fisheries head against pumping treated radioactive water into sea

New combination therapy cuts risk of breast cancer returning by 25%

S Korea dismisses chances of lifting Japan Fukushima seafood import ban

Debt-trapped Pakistan set to become fourth biggest IMF borrower: Report

Flooding displaces 10,000 in China as Beijing amid major heatvave

Cash-strapped Pakistan explores external financing options after IMF deal

3 Palestinians killed as Israel stages raids in militant occupied West Bank

Musk's Twitter rate limits could undermine new CEO Linda: Ad experts

Topics :AstraZenecacancer drugsChemotherapy

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story