Home / World News / 3 Palestinians killed as Israel stages raids in militant occupied West Bank

3 Palestinians killed as Israel stages raids in militant occupied West Bank

Israeli forces raided what the military described as a unified command center for militants in the Jenin refugee camp, describing it as an advanced observation

AP Jerusalem
The outburst of violence was sparked last year after a spate of Palestinian attacks, which prompted Israel to step up its raids in the West Bank (Representative Image)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Israeli military sent a large-scale raid into a stronghold of militants in the occupied West Bank early Monday, and local health officials said at least three Palestinians were killed.

Israeli forces raided what the military described as a unified command center for militants in the Jenin refugee camp, describing it as an advanced observation and reconnaissance center where militants would gather to coordinate and prepare for attacks.

Israeli media said the military also conducted airstrikes, reviving a tactic it had largely halted during the past two decades, after a Palestinian uprising against Israel's open-ended occupation slowly fizzled.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said three Palestinians were killed and 13 injured early Monday, three of them critically.

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire near the West Bank city of Ramallah, the ministry said.

The Jenin camp and an adjacent town of the same name have been a flashpoint as Israeli-Palestinian violence escalated since the spring of 2022. Monday's raid came two weeks after another violent confrontation in Jenin.

Monday's deaths bring the death toll of Palestinians killed this year in the West Bank to 131, part of more than a yearlong spike in violence in that area that has seen some of the worst bloodshed in nearly two decades.

The outburst of violence was sparked last year after a spate of Palestinian attacks, which prompted Israel to step up its raids in the West Bank.

Israel says the raids are meant to beat back militancy. The Palestinians see the intensifying Israeli military presence in the area as an entrenchment of Israel's 56-year open-ended occupation of the territory.

Israel says most of those killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and also people not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

Palestinian attacks since the start of this year have killed 24 people.The outburst of violence was sparked last year after a spate of Palestinian attacks, which prompted Israel to step up its raids in the West Bank.

Also Read

Cease-fire between Israel, militants in Gaza appears to hold after fighting

No, Israel has NOT found two cases of a new variant of coronavirus

Israel airstrike kills senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza

Israelis, Palestinians clash at UN amid escalating political rhetoric

Blinken to travel to Mideast amid US concern over Israel-Palestine violence

Musk's Twitter rate limits could undermine new CEO Linda: Ad experts

How Singapore leaped ahead of competitors after the Covid-19 pandemic

IBM throws weight behind Japanese chip startup it sees as crucial

Treasury Secy Janet Yellen is making a long-awaited trip to China this week

Biden to embark on Europe trip from July 9-13 to bolster Nato alliance

Topics :palestineIsrael-PalestineIndia Israel tiesisraelmilitants

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story