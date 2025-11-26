Home / World News / At least 10 dead, many missing as landslides hit Indonesia's Sumatra island

At least 10 dead, many missing as landslides hit Indonesia's Sumatra island

Floods and landslides also uprooted trees that killed a villager in South Tapanuli district and hurt another, destroyed a bridge in Mandailing Natal district and submerged 470 houses

landslide, Uttarakhand landslide
Videos on social media show water cascading down rooftops as panicked residents scramble for safety (Photo:PTI)
AP Medan(Indonesia)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:49 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Torrential rains unleashed flash floods and triggered landslides on Indonesia's Sumatra island, killing at least 10 people and leaving six others missing, police said Wednesday.

Rescue teams were struggling to reach affected areas in six regencies of North Sumatra province after the monsoon rains over the past week caused rivers to burst their banks, tearing through hilly villages as mud, rocks and trees tumbled down, leaving destruction in their wake, the National Police said in a statement.

Rescue workers by Wednesday had recovered at least five bodies and three injured people in the worst-hit city of Sibolga and were searching for four villagers who were reported missing, the statement said. In the neighbouring district of Central Tapanuli, landslides hit several homes, killing at least a family of four, and floods submerged nearly 2,000 houses and buildings.

Floods and landslides also uprooted trees that killed a villager in South Tapanuli district and hurt another, destroyed a bridge in Mandailing Natal district and submerged 470 houses. A main road was blocked by mud and derbies in Nias island, the statement said.

Videos on social media show water cascading down rooftops as panicked residents scramble for safety. In some areas, flash floods rose rapidly, transforming streets into raging torrents carrying tree trunks and debris.

Sibolga police chief Eddy Inganta said emergency shelters have been set up and authorities urged residents in high-risk zones to evacuate immediately, warning that continued rainfall could trigger more landslides after six landslides in the hilly city flattened 17 houses and a caf.

Bad weather and mudslides hampered the rescue operation, Inganta said, adding that access remains limited as rescuers battle harsh conditions.

Tuesday's disasters occurred the same day the National Disaster Mitigation Agency declared the official end of relief efforts in two areas of Indonesia's main island of Java after 10 days of operations. More than 1,000 rescue workers had been deployed to search for people buried under landslides triggered by torrential rains that left 38 people dead in Central Java's districts of Cilacap and Banjarnegara.

At least two people in Cilacap and 11 in Banjarnegara were still unaccounted for when the operations ended, as unstable ground, bad weather and the depth and extent of the landfill material pose a high safety risk to rescue teams and residents, the agency said.

Heavy seasonal rain from about October to March frequently causes flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile floodplains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China's pressure on Japan follows familiar tactics, could last for a while

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 strikes Afghanistan; no casualties reported

HP planning to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees by FY28, boosts AI efforts

Thyssenkrupp steel workers seek job security amid possible Jindal takeover

'Patel doing a great job': Trump denies plans to remove FBI director

Topics :IndonesialandslideFloods

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story