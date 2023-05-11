Home / World News / Audio leaks suggest PTI leadership behind attack on official's residence

Audio leaks suggest PTI leadership behind attack on official's residence

Several audio leaks apparently involving Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders seem to suggest the party leadership was instigating its workers to attack the Lahores Corps Commanders House.

IANS Lahore
Audio leaks suggest PTI leadership behind attack on official's residence

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Several audio leaks apparently involving Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders seem to suggest the party leadership was instigating its workers to attack the Lahores Corps Commanders House.

While some leaders were urging party workers to gather at the Corps Commander House, party ticket-holder Ibad Farooq claimed PTI central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid had clearly instructed them to set it to fire, Dawn reported.

Rashid, presently on the run to avoid arrest, told Dawn that it was a "doctored audio clip" as she had never instructed anyone to torch the house.

The PTI leader told Dawn that she had gone there to stage a sit-in to protest against party chair Imran Khan's arrest.

Rashid said some workers had even tried to persuade her to storm the airport and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's residence in Jati Umra, "but I was asking them to return to the Liberty Roundabout for a sit-in there."

The PTI leader alleged that her party's opponents in power had also fielded their workers who sabotaged and ransacked the army house in Lahore. "This was a complete conspiracy."

She said Khan had given clear instructions to all leaders and workers to remain peaceful and added that she kept asking workers through megaphone to remain calm.

She also condemned all those who stole various household articles from the army house.

According to her, it was surprising that no policeman or soldier was guarding the Corps Commander's House when charged workers reached there, Dawn reported.

--IANS

san/ksk/

Also Read

Amid political turmoil, Imran Khan-led PTI seeks clearance for Lahore rally

Pak's Election Commission plans to oust Imran Khan as chairman of PTI party

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers gather near Islamabad to hear Imran Khan

Pak: Nationalist parties threaten protest if govt impose digital census

Imran Khan's party claims police raided PTI leader Usman Dar's residence

African swine fever outbreak in Indonesia killed 35,297 pigs, WOAH confirms

Protests to violence: What happened in Pakistan after Imran Khan's arrest?

Constant decline in maternal, newborn deaths in S Asia: UNICEF official

G7 Finance Ministers to meet in Japan to tackle threat from US debt ceiling

Ex-Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested in Islamabad

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan

First Published: May 11 2023 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story