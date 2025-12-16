Donations for Bondi Beach hero who tackled gunman near $2 million

A GoFundMe campaign for Ahmed al Ahmed, the bystander who tackled and disarmed one of the attackers of the Bondi Beach incident in Sydney, is now nearing $2 million in donations after his brave act, which helped in stopping the further loss of lives on Sunday, Bloomberg reported.

Ahmed al Ahmed, a 43-year-old fruit and tobacco shop owner, saved many lives at Bondi Beach by charging at one of the gunmen targeting the Jewish crowd. More than 33,000 people have contributed to the fundraiser, which was at $1.94 million as of 11:30 am Sydney time Tuesday, the report said.

Bondi Beach attack On Sunday, two gunmen, now identified as Sajid Akram, 50, and his son Naveed, 24, opened fire at a crowd of Jewish people. Sunday was the start of Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish festival of lights. Soon after, Ahmed, who was hiding behind a parked car, charged at one of the gunmen, wrestling the rifle from his hand and forcing him to retreat. Ahmed then pointed the rifle at the attacker, following which he lowered the weapon and raised a hand, apparently to signal the authorities that he was not one of the shooters. The gunman retreated towards the bridge and picked up another weapon, and started firing again, media reports said. The video spread rapidly across social media, with many users praising Ahmed for actions they said helped avert further casualties.