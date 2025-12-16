Home / World News / PayPal applies to become a bank to expand lending as US loosens regulations

PayPal applies to become a bank to expand lending as US loosens regulations

If approved, PayPal Bank would help the firm bolster its small-business lending capabilities, addinf that the company has provided access to more than $30 billion in loans and capital since 2013

CEO Alex Chriss
Securing capital remains a significant hurdle for small businesses striving to grow and scale: PayPal CEO Alex Chriss | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 8:51 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
By Paige Smith
 
PayPal Holdings Inc applied to become a bank in the US, looking to take advantage of the Trump administration’s openness to financial-technology companies entering the banking system. 
The payments-focused firm submitted applications to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Utah Department of Financial Institutions to form a Utah-chartered industrial loan company, PayPal said in a statement Monday.
 
If approved, PayPal Bank would help the firm bolster its small-business lending capabilities, according to the statement, which said the company has provided access to more than $30 billion in loans and capital since 2013. 
“Securing capital remains a significant hurdle for small businesses striving to grow and scale,” PayPal Chief Executive Officer Alex Chriss said in the statement. “Establishing PayPal Bank will strengthen our business and improve our efficiency, enabling us to better support small-business growth and economic opportunities across the US”
 
The application comes on the heels of a number of cryptocurrency firms gaining preliminary regulatory approval to become banks last week, including Circle Internet Group Inc., Ripple and Paxos. Since President Donald Trump took office in January, interest in becoming a bank has jumped compared to the Biden administration’s term, when very few applications were submitted let alone considered, based on an understanding that approval would be challenging.
 
That’s now changed. Beyond the now-approved crypto firms, Nissan Motor Co.’s financing arm earlier this year applied for the same charter that PayPal is pursuing, and Japan’s Sony Group Corp. has also applied to be a bank. 
 
PayPal, which already has a banking license in Luxembourg, said it’s also interested in offering customers interest-bearing savings accounts as the firm builds out and improves its consumer-focused finance products. 
 
If approved, PayPal Bank’s president will be Mara McNeill, who previously served as CEO of the financing arm of Toyota Motor Corp.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bondi Beach attack spurs worldwide mourning and calls for tougher gun laws

Ford to take $19.5 bn in charges as it overhauls electric vehicle business

Trump declares fentanyl as weapon of mass destruction to tackle drug crisis

Trump sues BBC for $5 billion over alleged misleading January 6 edit

Mets ballpark, Trump-run golf course among 3 awarded NYC casino licences

Topics :PayPalUS banksFintechFintech sector

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story