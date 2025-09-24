WhatsApp, Reddit hit by Australia's social media ban; check full list here

The Australian government is considering expanding its teen social media ban to include platforms such as WhatsApp, Roblox, Discord, and Reddit — an app that is increasingly gaining popularity among teenagers worldwide — according to a report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) News.

The news report mentioned that eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant has written to 16 companies so far, warning that the ban may apply to their services and encouraging them to use eSafety’s “self-assessment” tool to determine whether their platforms fall under the new regulations.

Facebook, Instagram were in the initial list

ALSO READ: Australia warns social media firms over age checks before ban on children Previously, the federal government had said Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, X, and YouTube would fall under the law, noting that other unspecified platforms could also be covered under the ban. In a statement released on September 16, the regulatory body said, “While no formal assessments have been made, the age restrictions are likely to apply to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube, among other platforms.”

eSafety said it will soon outline compliance and enforcement priorities for working with platforms, focusing on those most used by Australians under 16 and having features linked to potential harms. Firms that may likely face a ban According to ABC News, these are the companies eSafety has contacted so far: Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp): Social media and messaging platforms connecting billions globally

Digital distribution platform for PC games and gaming communities Twitch: Live streaming service focused on gaming, entertainment, and esports Not all firms will be banned Authorities clarified that the list is an “initial” one, and not all platforms included are guaranteed to fall under the ban. The regulatory body will continue consulting with those it considers “borderline”.

“We’re waiting to receive all of the [self-assessments] and will then conduct our own evaluations,” Grant told ABC News. She added that the list could further expand, with eSafety having conducted background research on 100 different platforms. U-16 social media ban in Australia According to the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act 2024, age-restricted social media platforms must take reasonable steps to prevent Australians under 16 from creating or keeping accounts, starting December 10. Reason for the social media ban ALSO READ: Australia warns Meta, TikTok to prepare as under-16 ban approaches According to the eSafety Commissioner, the ban aims to protect young users from pressures and risks linked to social media design, including features that encourage excessive screen time and exposure to harmful content. Notifications, alerts, and disappearing content have been associated with reduced sleep, lower attention, and increased stress.