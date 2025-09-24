WhatsApp, Reddit hit by Australia's social media ban; check full list here

Facebook, Instagram were in the initial list
Firms that may likely face a ban
- Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp): Social media and messaging platforms connecting billions globally
- Snapchat: Multimedia messaging app known for disappearing photos and stories
- TikTok: Short-form video platform popular for trends and viral content
- YouTube: Video-sharing platform for entertainment, education, and creators
- X: Social networking platform for microblogging and real-time updates
- Roblox: Online platform where users create and play games in virtual worlds
- Pinterest: Visual discovery and bookmarking platform for ideas and inspiration
- Discord: Communication app for text, voice, and video chats, popular with gamers
- Lego Play: Digital platform for interactive Lego building experiences
- Reddit: Social news and discussion platform organised into topic-based communities
- Kick: Live streaming platform for gaming and interactive broadcasts
- GitHub: Platform for version control and collaborative software development
- HubApp: Unified hub for workplace communication and productivity tools
- Match: Online dating platform connecting singles worldwide
- Steam: Digital distribution platform for PC games and gaming communities
- Twitch: Live streaming service focused on gaming, entertainment, and esports
Not all firms will be banned
U-16 social media ban in Australia
Reason for the social media ban
Platforms excluded from the ban
- Messaging, email, voice, or video calling
- Online gaming with other users
- Supporting the education or health of users
- Sharing information about products or services
- Professional networking or professional development
- Facilitating communication between schools and students/ families or healthcare providers and patients
