WhatsApp, Reddit hit by Australia's social media ban; check full list here

eSafety Commissioner has written to 16 firms, warning that the ban may apply to their services and encouraging them to use the 'self-assessment' tool

According to the eSafety Commissioner, the ban aims to protect young users from pressures and risks linked to social media design. | Image: Bloomberg
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
The Australian government is considering expanding its teen social media ban to include platforms such as WhatsApp, Roblox, Discord, and Reddit — an app that is increasingly gaining popularity among teenagers worldwide — according to a report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) News.
 
The news report mentioned that eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant has written to 16 companies so far, warning that the ban may apply to their services and encouraging them to use eSafety’s “self-assessment” tool to determine whether their platforms fall under the new regulations.

Facebook, Instagram were in the initial list

Previously, the federal government had said Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, X, and YouTube would fall under the law, noting that other unspecified platforms could also be covered under the ban. In a statement released on September 16, the regulatory body said, “While no formal assessments have been made, the age restrictions are likely to apply to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube, among other platforms.” 
 
eSafety said it will soon outline compliance and enforcement priorities for working with platforms, focusing on those most used by Australians under 16 and having features linked to potential harms.

Firms that may likely face a ban

According to ABC News, these are the companies eSafety has contacted so far:
  • Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp): Social media and messaging platforms connecting billions globally
  • Snapchat: Multimedia messaging app known for disappearing photos and stories
  • TikTok: Short-form video platform popular for trends and viral content
  • YouTube: Video-sharing platform for entertainment, education, and creators
  • X: Social networking platform for microblogging and real-time updates
  • Roblox: Online platform where users create and play games in virtual worlds
  • Pinterest: Visual discovery and bookmarking platform for ideas and inspiration
  • Discord: Communication app for text, voice, and video chats, popular with gamers
  • Lego Play: Digital platform for interactive Lego building experiences
  • Reddit: Social news and discussion platform organised into topic-based communities
  • Kick: Live streaming platform for gaming and interactive broadcasts
  • GitHub: Platform for version control and collaborative software development
  • HubApp: Unified hub for workplace communication and productivity tools
  • Match: Online dating platform connecting singles worldwide
  • Steam: Digital distribution platform for PC games and gaming communities
  • Twitch: Live streaming service focused on gaming, entertainment, and esports

Not all firms will be banned

Authorities clarified that the list is an “initial” one, and not all platforms included are guaranteed to fall under the ban. The regulatory body will continue consulting with those it considers “borderline”.
 
“We’re waiting to receive all of the [self-assessments] and will then conduct our own evaluations,” Grant told ABC News. She added that the list could further expand, with eSafety having conducted background research on 100 different platforms.

U-16 social media ban in Australia

According to the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act 2024, age-restricted social media platforms must take reasonable steps to prevent Australians under 16 from creating or keeping accounts, starting December 10.

Reason for the social media ban

According to the eSafety Commissioner, the ban aims to protect young users from pressures and risks linked to social media design, including features that encourage excessive screen time and exposure to harmful content. Notifications, alerts, and disappearing content have been associated with reduced sleep, lower attention, and increased stress. 
 
While most platforms currently set a minimum age of 13, raising it to 16 gives young people time to develop skills like digital literacy, critical thinking, and impulse control. Authorities say it also allows for better education on online risks, coping strategies, and how to seek help, giving teens a safer experience when they gain full access.

Platforms excluded from the ban

Certain services have been excluded from the ban. Exclusions apply to platforms whose sole or primary purpose is:
  • Messaging, email, voice, or video calling
  • Online gaming with other users
  • Supporting the education or health of users
  • Sharing information about products or services
  • Professional networking or professional development
  • Facilitating communication between schools and students/ families or healthcare providers and patients

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

