'Ended 7 wars, never got call from UN': Highlights from Trump's UNGA speech

From a broken escalator and teleprompter mishap to jabs at India, China, and the UN, here are the top takeaways from US President Donald Trump's speech at UNGA

Donald Trump, US President
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2025 | Photo: Reuters
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) addressed world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the first time since 2020. During his speech, Trump covered a wide range of topics, including the ongoing Israel-Gaza war, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and environmental issues. 
The US president even mentioned a technical glitch with the teleprompter and a malfunctioning escalator at the United Nations. Here are the top highlights from Trump’s speech at UNGA:

Malfunctioning escalator; broken teleprompter

 
Soon after Trump reached the United Nations, his first encounter was with a broken escalator. He said the escalator appeared to have malfunctioned as he and First Lady Melania Trump stopped midway on it, adding that if his wife were not in “great shape”, she would have fallen.
 
As Trump began his speech, he also complained that his teleprompter was not working. “These are the two things I got from the United Nations — a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter. Thank you very much,” he said.
 

'India and China funding Russia’s war in Ukraine'

 
Accusing India and China of funding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, which has now entered its fourth year, Trump said the two countries are the “primary funders” through their continued purchase of Russian oil.
 
His remarks followed an additional 25 per cent tariff imposed on India for its Russian crude oil purchases—China was excluded. Trump also urged the European Union and G7 leaders to impose sanctions on both nations.
 

‘Ended 7 wars, never got a call from the UN’

 
Reiterating his claim that his administration ended multiple conflicts, Trump said, “Everyone says that I should get the Nobel Peace Prize for each one of these achievements.”
 
“I ended seven wars, dealt with the leaders of every one of these countries, and never even received a phone call from the United Nations offering to help in finalising the deal,” he added.
 

Trump slams the UN’s support for asylum seekers

 
Criticising the UN’s role in migration, Trump accused the organisation of “funding an assault on western countries and their borders,” citing its aid to migrants. “The UN is supposed to stop invasions, not create them, and not finance them,” he said.
 
He added: “What is the purpose of the United Nations? At least for now, all they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter up. It’s empty words, and empty words don’t solve war. The only thing that solves war is action.”
 

Construction quality at UN

 
Returning to the escalator incident, Trump criticised the UN building and said he had offered to renovate it. “Many years ago, a very successful real estate developer in New York, known as Donald J Trump, bid on the renovation and rebuilding of this very United Nations complex. I remember it so well. I said at the time that I would do it for $500 million, rebuilding everything. It’d be beautiful.”
 

‘Your countries are going to hell’: Trump

 
In his 55-minute address, Trump railed against mass migration and praised his own record on immigration. “I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell,” he said, urging world leaders to follow his lead.
 

Climate change ‘the greatest con'

 
Dismissing climate change and green energy, Trump called it “the greatest con” perpetrated on the world. He labelled wind turbines “pathetic” and claimed the concept of carbon footprint was a “hoax made up by people with evil intentions,” referencing BP Plc’s role in popularising the term.
 

Israel-Gaza war

 
Trump criticised the decision of European countries to recognise a Palestinian state. “The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists, for their atrocities.” He added that the war in Gaza must end immediately and that “all hostages, dead or alive, should be returned.”
 

Trump criticises Western allies

 
Mocking Nato allies, Trump questioned why they had not shut down purchases of Russian oil. He also attacked Western countries for “double standards” on emissions and immigration, calling them a “double-tailed monster.”
 

Possible sanctions on Russia

 
Trump said the US is prepared to impose new tariffs on Russia if Moscow refuses to end the war. “They’re funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one?”
 
He called on European nations to join the US in applying the same economic pressure, warning that tariffs alone would not be effective unless imposed multilaterally.

Topics :Donald TrumpClimate ChangeTrump administrationisraelGazaUNGA SessionRussia Ukraine ConflictUS on climate changeBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

