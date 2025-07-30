Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 08:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Australia adds YouTube to under-16 social media ban ahead of Dec rollout

Australia adds YouTube to under-16 social media ban ahead of Dec rollout

The new rules, set to take effect on December 10, will now apply to YouTube alongside Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and X

youtube

Australia has announced that YouTube will be included in the country’s forthcoming ban on social media platforms. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia has announced that YouTube will be included in the country’s forthcoming ban on social media platforms for children under the age of 16, marking a reversal after the Google-owned site was initially excluded from the legislation. The new rules, set to take effect on 10 December, will now apply to YouTube alongside Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and X.
 

“Social media is doing social harm”: PM Albanese

 
Social media is causing harm, and while this move alone will not solve everything, it will help, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at a press conference on Wednesday (local time), reported Bloomberg.
 
 
Under the legislation, platforms that fail to stop underage users from holding accounts may face fines of up to A$49.5 million (US$32.2 million).

 

YouTube's initial exclusion sparked criticism

 
Although the law provides flexibility to revise the list of companies subject to the restrictions, YouTube’s initial exclusion drew criticism from industry rivals. Tensions were further heightened by the disclosure in April that then-Communications Minister Michelle Rowland had personally assured YouTube’s leadership of an exemption. 

Also Read

swaminarayan temple in melbourne

Swaminarayan Temple in Australia's Melbourne vandalised with 'racial slurs'

Alex Harvey, chief financial officer of Macquarie Group

Macquarie replaces CFO Alex Harvey as regulatory probes intensify

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Aurum PropTech acquires home brokerage platform PropTiger for ₹86.45 cr

Australia's Adelaide

Indian student, 23, hospitalised after racist assault in Australia

Artefacts, Cultural artefacts

610 antiquities retrieved from six countries in five years, says govt

 

eSafety Commissioner flagged risk to youth

 
Last month, the online safety watchdog urged authorities to reconsider YouTube’s immunity. According to a report by Bloomberg, eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant pointed to data indicating that YouTube is both the most-used platform among young Australians and the largest source of online harm for them.
 

Online games and education apps excluded

 
The ban does not apply to online gaming, messaging, education or health-related applications. Communications Minister Anika Wells explained that these platforms have been exempted from the age restrictions because they pose fewer social media-related harms to children under 16.
 
YouTube Kids, a version of the platform designed for children and offering parental control tools, will also remain outside the scope of the legislation.
 

YouTube maintains it is not social media

 
YouTube has pushed back against its inclusion in the under-16 social media ban, arguing that it should not be classified as a social media platform. A company spokesperson told Reuters via email that YouTube is primarily a video-sharing service offering a wide library of free, high-quality content, much of which is increasingly viewed on television screens. The platform, they emphasised, is not social media.
 
According to the company, nearly 75 per cent of Australians aged 13 to 15 use YouTube. 
 

Renewed tensions with Alphabet likely

 
The decision may reopen tensions with Google parent Alphabet, which in 2021 threatened to withdraw certain services from Australia in protest against a law requiring tech companies to pay publishers for news content featured in search results.
           

More From This Section

Hurricane

Tsunami hits Russia, Japan following massive 8.8 magnitude quake in Pacific

Earthquake

Japan issues tsunami advisory after quake hits near Russia's Kamchatka

US India Trade

India braces for higher US tariffs, eyes broader trade deal: Report

Donald Trump, Trump

India may pay 20% to 25% tariff but not yet final, says Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

UK may recognise Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes action

Topics : Australia Social media apps Social Media BS Web Reports YouTube

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRussia EarthquakeNSDL IPOQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon