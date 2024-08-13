Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Auto union sues Trump, Musk for intimidating workers in X interview

Auto union sues Trump, Musk for intimidating workers in X interview

In a statement Tuesday, the union said the complaint centered on disparaging comments made by Trump on the platform

Donald Trump interview, Elon Musk interview, Trump Musk conversation
Trump suggested that employers could fire workers for going on strike, according to the union. | Image: X
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Ian Kullgren

The United Auto Workers union has filed an unfair labor practice charge against former President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, arguing that the two men illegally intimidated workers in a Monday night interview on X.
 
In a statement Tuesday, the union said the complaint centered on disparaging comments made by Trump on the platform, which was formally known as Twitter, about striking workers. Trump suggested that employers could fire workers for going on strike, according to the union.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Unfair labor practice charges are filed with and investigated by the National Labor Relations Board.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Elon Musk's interview of Donald Trump hit by DDos attack. Know what it is

Trump praises Xi, Putin, Kim Jong Un in Elon Musk interview: Key remarks

Trump calls Kamala Harris 'phony', Elon Musk offers to host her on X

Trump-Musk interview: Mocking climate change to mass deportations. Details

US election: Harris cautiously rolls out policy, aims to outmaneuver Trump

Topics :Elon MuskDonald TrumpTwitter

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story