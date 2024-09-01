B'desh interim leader to present outline on reforms soon, says his aide

Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus will soon come up with a comprehensive framework on reforms, including on the transition of power, after consulting all political parties, his special assistant has said. Nobel laureate Yunus, who was appointed Bangladesh's Chief Adviser after the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5, on Saturday held a series of meetings with 35 political parties, including Jatiya Party, Gono Forum, Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The Chief Adviser exchanged views with political parties and talked about reforms (to be brought by the interim government) and their outline," Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) news agency quoted his special assistant Mahfuj Alam as saying.

On the outcomes of the meetings, Mahfuj Alam said the political leaders who joined meetings presented many reform proposals and "the chief adviser will present an outline on the reforms soon".

He will mainly give a framework on reforms, he said.

During the meetings, Mahfuj Alam said, some political leaders suggested bringing reform to the country's Constitution.

"The Chief adviser assured them of taking their proposals into account," he added. Yunus assured that based on opinions from all, a greater national consensus will be created on reforms and lasting changes.

However, he did not give any timeline for reforms.

He basically wanted to listen to the political parties on what kind of reforms they want, Mahfuj Alam said.

It is a golden opportunity for the nation to reform and this opportunity needs to be utilised properly, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam quoted Yunus as saying.

The press secretary said the timeframe will depend on reform proposals.

No one talked about a specific timeframe.

All said the country will march ahead under your (Prof Yunus) leadership and we will be able to see concrete and very lasting reforms, Shafiqul Alam said.

Earlier on Thursday, a Bangladesh Nationalist Party delegation led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul met with the Chief Adviser.