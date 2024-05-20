Home / World News / Baltimore Bridge collapse: Ship behind mishap to be refloated and moved

Baltimore Bridge collapse: Ship behind mishap to be refloated and moved

High tide Monday morning is expected to bring the best conditions for crews to start refloating and transit work on the ship

Baltimore bridge collapse
Wreckage lies across the deck of the Dali cargo vessel, which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse, in Baltimore | Photo: Reuters
AP Baltimore
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The container ship that caused the deadly collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge is scheduled to be refloated on Monday and moved to a nearby marine terminal.

The Dali has remained at the collapse site since it lost power and crashed into one of the bridge's supporting columns on March 26, killing six construction workers and snarling traffic into Baltimore Harbour.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

High tide Monday morning is expected to bring the best conditions for crews to start refloating and transit work on the ship, according to a statement from the Key Bridge Response Unified Command.

Up to five tugboats will escort the Dali on its 2.5-mile (4-kilometre) path to the marine terminal. The work is expected to last at least 21 hours.

Crews conducted a controlled demolition on May 13 to break down the largest remaining span of the collapsed bridge.

The Dali experienced four electrical blackouts within about 10 hours before leaving the Port of Baltimore for Sri Lanka and hitting the bridge, according to a preliminary report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The crew on board Dali included 20 Indians and one Sri Lankan.

Also Read

Loved ones await recovery of 2 bodies from Baltimore bridge wreckage

Baltimore bridge collapse an 'economic catastrophe', says Maryland Governor

Baltimore bridge collapse: Focus on removing heavy structure from water

Baltimore bridge collapse: US concerned about impact on immediate region

Baltimore bridge collapse: New structure would take years, cost $400 mn

Oil prices climb amid uncertainty over Iran President Raisi's fate

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi declared dead in helicopter crash. Updates

Taiwan's new president takes office as China warns of provocative behaviour

UK's post-Brexit border arrangements to cost $6 bn after repeated delays

'No sign of life' at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran's Raisi, others

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :water transportationWater transportShipping industryshipping portsUS government

First Published: May 20 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story