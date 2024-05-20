Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi declared dead in helicopter crash. Updates

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Kolivand, said the helicopter was spotted about two kilometres after sunrise on Monday.

Ten updates on Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crash:

1) The helicopter crashed on Sunday in the mountainous northwest of Iran near Tavil village. Earlier footage released by the state media showed Raisi taking off in what resembled a Bell helicopter with a blue-and-white paint scheme.

Rescue efforts delayed due to bad weather

2) A frantic search and rescue operation was launched to locate the missing persons on the helicopter. However, the efforts were complicated by dense fog in the region. The state media said that the mud and the area's remote nature made it more difficult to reach the site.

State media releases footage of the crash site

3) Footage released by the state media showed what it described as the crash site. Another footage showed rescue teams making efforts to reach the crash site amid a dense layer of fog. Several ambulances were also seen stationed amid rain and adverse weather conditions.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urges to pray for Raisi

4) Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, earlier urged people to pray for Raisi's health. According to a statement shown on state TV, he added that there "won't be any disruption to the country's affairs" as a result of the incident. Raisi was seen to eventually succeed Khamenei.

5) The incident comes in the backdrop of the conflict in Gaza between Israel (backed by the United States) and Hamas, a militant organisation backed by Iran, which has resulted in large-scale destruction of Gaza and a global rift between the nations.

US monitoring situation of crash incident

6) According to NBC, The US said that it is closely monitoring the situation, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated that intelligence agencies found no evidence of foul play.

Iran requests search equipment from Turkey, EU

7) To aid the rescue efforts, Iran requested a search and rescue helicopter with night vision capabilities from Turkey. Turkey's state disaster management agency, AFAD, also informed that 32 rescue personnel and six vehicles were dispatched to Iran.

8) Additionally, the European Union also activated its rapid response mapping service following a request for help from Iran.

Where was Raisi before the crash?

9)The incident took place following Raisi's visit to the border earlier on Sunday to inaugurate a dam with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

What happens if Raisi is confirmed to be dead?

10) Now that Raisi is confirmed to be dead in the crash, Iran's vice first president, Mohammad Mokhber, will take over with Khamenei's assent, according to the Iranian constitution. The rules also mandate a new presidential election to be called within 50 days.

