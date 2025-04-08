Why are protesters in Bangladesh vandalising Bata, KFC and Pizza Hut?

Massive protests broke out across several districts of Bangladesh on Monday as demonstrators took to the streets to condemn Israel’s military offensive in Gaza and call for a nationwide boycott of Israeli-linked products. The protests, which turned violent in some areas, targeted well-known international brands such as Bata, KFC, and Pizza Hut, perceived by some as having ties to Israel, reported Dhaka Tribune.

According to the report, major demonstrations were reported in Bogra, Sylhet, Cox’s Bazar, and Chittagong, where angry mobs vandalised outlets of these brands and disrupted traffic.

In Bogra city, hundreds of students and locals marched from various educational institutions to the city center, Satmatha, in the afternoon. Holding placards and banners, protestors chanted slogans condemning the ‘genocide in Gaza’ and demanding the boycott of Israeli products.

The situation escalated when the crowd attacked a Bata showroom, smashing its glass walls by throwing bricks. Employees inside managed to lock the doors and prevent further damage.

“Although protestors threw bricks and broke the glass, no major untoward incident occurred,” said Officer-in-Charge (OC) SM Moinuddin of Bogra Sadar police station.

The protest also caused significant traffic congestion in the city, as hundreds flooded the streets in support of Palestinians. Many demonstrators were affiliated with institutions such as Govt Azizul Haque College, protesting under the banner of ‘General Students, Bogra’.

KFC targeted in Sylhet, soft drinks smashed

In Sylhet, protestors stormed a KFC restaurant in the Mirboxtula area. Bottles of soft drinks perceived to be Israeli-affiliated were smashed, according to Bangla Tribune. The restaurant was immediately shut down, and police were deployed to prevent further escalation.

Speakers at the rally urged the Bangladesh government and the United Nations to take swift action against Israel and push for a boycott of its products.

They also condemned the “brutal killings of innocent children, women, and civilians” in Gaza, calling on the international community to “stand for humanity.”

Protesters attack KFC, Pizza Hut in Cox’s Bazar

A similar scene unfolded in Cox’s Bazar, where protesters gathered in Kalatali, throwing stones at the signboards of KFC and Pizza Hut.

However, Officer-in-Charge Elias Khan of Cox’s Bazar police told BBC Bangla: “There was no vandalism inside the restaurants, only stone-throwing at the logos.” But eyewitnesses claimed that several nearby establishments were also damaged in the chaos.

Chittagong sees glass panels smashed at KFC, Pizza Hut

In Chittagong, protests turned violent near the city’s GEC intersection around 4:15 pm. Demonstrators vandalised outlets of KFC and Pizza Hut, throwing bricks, stones, and even shoes. The glass facades of both outlets were shattered.

Two units of the Chittagong Metropolitan Police were deployed quickly to control the crowd.

“The glass facades of KFC and Pizza Hut at GEC were broken after stones were thrown during a rally protesting attacks on Palestine,” said Mohammad Solaiman, police incharge of Panchlaish in Bangladesh. “We are investigating the incident. The situation is now calm, and the crowd dispersed by evening,” he said.

Bata issues statement, denies Israeli links

Following the wave of vandalism, Bata Bangladesh released an official statement denouncing the attacks on its stores and rejecting claims of Israeli ownership.

“We are aware of inaccurate claims suggesting that Bata is an Israeli-owned company or has political affiliations in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict,” the company said.

“Bata Globally is a privately held, family-owned company founded in the Czech Republic, with no political ties to the conflict. It is deeply regrettable that some of our retail locations in Bangladesh have recently been subjected to vandalism, apparently triggered by these false narratives.”

Bata also emphasised its long-standing presence in Bangladesh, saying it has been serving the country since 1962 with a commitment to “quality and respect for all communities.”