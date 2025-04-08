Home / World News / South Korea to hold election on June 3 to replace ousted President Yoon

Deep political polarisation will likely shape the June 3 election, expected to be a two-way showdown between the two major political parties

The announcement came days after the Constitutional Court removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office. (Photo: PTI)
AP Seoul
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 11:00 AM IST
South Korea will hold a snap presidential election June 3 to replace recently ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, the country's acting leader Han Duck-soo announced Tuesday.

The announcement came days after the Constitutional Court removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office over his ill-fated imposition of martial law in December.

Deep political polarisation will likely shape the June 3 election, expected to be a two-way showdown between the two major political parties: Yoon's conservative People Power Party and its chief liberal rival, the Democratic Party.

The focus of attention is on whether conservatives can regroup and field a strong candidate to compete against the likely Democratic candidate, Lee Jae-myung.

It will be an uphill battle for the governing People's Power Party to hold on to power it struggles to restore public confidence and heal a severe internal division triggered by Yoon's martial law stunt.

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

