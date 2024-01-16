Home / World News / Rates to stay higher, battle against inflation not yet over: IMF's Gopinath

Rates to stay higher, battle against inflation not yet over: IMF's Gopinath

Speaking at a session during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 here, Gopinath dismissed the market bets for a cut in interest rates as premature

She also felt that chances of a deep recession were less likely
Press Trust of India Davos

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Affirming that the fight against price rise is not yet over, IMF's Gita Gopinath on Tuesday said interest rates are likely to stay higher than during the period immediately after the global financial crisis.

There are expectations though that it will come down sometime this year, the International Monetary Fund's First Deputy Managing Director said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Speaking at a session during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 here, Gopinath dismissed the market bets for a cut in interest rates as premature.

"The markets are expecting central banks to cut rates pretty aggressively. I think that's a bit premature to make that conclusion.'' she said.

"We should expect rates to come down some time this year but based on the data we see right now, we expect this to be more likely in the second half of this year," she said.

She also felt that chances of a deep recession were less likely.

Also Read

IMF's Gita Gopinath praises India's G20 Summit message, PM Modi responds

India's 'one earth, one family' resonated at G20 summit: IMF's Gopinath

IMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

World's higher-for-longer rate era stokes worry among finance officials

Oppenheimer sparks controversy over sex scene featuring Sanskrit scripture

Tourist evacuation underway after multiple avalanches trap 1,000 in China

Emmy Awards: Succession wins best drama, Netflix's Beef best limited series

Maersk sends two container ships carrying goods for US army through Red Sea

US energy tax credit trading grows to as much as $9 bn, show study

Korean Air plane bumps parked aircraft in Japan, no injuries reported

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gita GopinathInflationIMFIndian Economy

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story