Biden at 80: Back in the ring for possible rematch with Donald Trump



Biden made his announcement in a slickly produced video released by his new campaign team that opens with imagery from the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump's supporters.

US President Joe Biden launched his re-election bid on Tuesday with a promise to protect American liberties from “extremists” linked to former President Donald Trump, who he beat in 2020 and might face again in 2024.



He described Republican platforms as threats to American freedoms, vowed to fight efforts to limit women's healthcare, cut Social Security and ban books, and blasted “MAGA extremists”.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we're in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are,” Biden said. “This is not a time to be complacent. That's why I’m running for re-election... Let’s finish this job. I know we can.”



Biden, 80, must overcome Americans’ concerns about his age in order to win re-election, with 44 per cent of Democrats saying he is too old to run, a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday found.

MAGA is the acronym for the “Make America Great Again” slogan of Trump, who is the early frontrunner in the Republican primary race. If he wins, he will face off against Biden again in the November 2024 election.



While Biden's approval rating is relatively low, his aides are confident he can beat Trump again. The Reuters/Ipsos poll showed him with a lead of 43 per cent to 38 per cent over his Republican rival among registered voters.

Trump, 76, also faces concerns about his age with 35 per cent of Republicans saying he is too old. The poll showed that a majority of registered voters don't want either Biden or Trump to run again.



In the two years since he took over from Trump, Biden won Congress’ approval for billions of dollars in federal funds to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and for new infrastructure, and oversaw the lowest levels of unemployment since 1969, although a 40-year inflation highs have marred his economic record.

In his campaign video, Biden squarely targeted Trump and his allies. “Around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms, cutting Social Security that you paid for your entire life, while cutting taxes for the very wealthy, dictating what healthcare decisions women can make, banning books, and tell people who they can love, all while making it more difficult for you to be able to vote,” Biden said.



Democrats already face a tough election map to hold the Senate in 2024 and is the minority in the House of Representatives now.

Biden’s age makes his re-election bid a historic and risky gamble for the Democratic Party, especially if he faces a much younger Republican candidate.