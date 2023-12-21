Home / World News / Biden denounces Trump as 'doubling down' on support for insurrection

Biden denounces Trump as 'doubling down' on support for insurrection

Biden also criticised Trump for his recent comments that migrants were poisoning the blood of the country

AP Milwaukee

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 7:01 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

President Joe Biden said it's self-evident that Donald Trump is an insurrectionist for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss but stopped short of commenting on a Colorado legal case that would bar him from the state's ballot.

The Democratic president made the comments about his likely Republican opponent in next year's election shortly after landing in Milwaukee for an event focused on the economy.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Whether the 14th Amendment applies or not, we'll let the court make that decision," Biden told reporters on the tarmac after stepping off Air Force One. "But he certainly supported an insurrection. There's no question about it. None. Zero. And he seems to be doubling down on it.

Biden also criticised Trump for his recent comments that migrants were poisoning the blood of the country.

"I don't believe, as the former president said again yesterday, that immigrants are polluting our blood," Biden said in a speech at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce. The economy and our nation are stronger when we tap into the full range of talents in this nation.

Biden's trip to Wisconsin came the day after the Colorado Supreme Court issued a decision declaring that Trump is ineligible to serve as president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. It's the first time in the country's history that the provision has been used to keep a candidate off the ballot.

Republicans have denounced the court's decision, and Trump's lawyers said they plan to appeal to the US Supreme Court.

Trump has refused to back down from his lies that voter fraud allowed Biden to win in 2020, and he's pledged to pardon supporters who participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Biden has repeatedly condemned Trump and described him as a threat to American democracy. However, he's been more circumspect when addressing his predecessor's legal challenges, including several criminal cases against him, and this one is no different.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment when asked by reporters aboard Air Force One.

The president is not involved; we're not involved in this," she said. "This is a legal process and we're not involved in this.

Biden's campaign was similarly circumspect in a call with reporters on Tuesday.

What I will say is that the president looks forward to defeating Donald Trump or whoever else emerges from the Republican primary on the ballot box in November 2024," said Brooke Goren, the campaign's deputy communications director.

Also Read

Biden rule aims to reduce methane emissions, targeting oil and gas industry

Biden dings Trump on infra, while showcasing $8 bn for major rail projects

The Trump saga: Indictment, RICO law & future of presidential campaign

Biden considers border restrictions as he tries to reach Ukraine aid deal

3-layered security, army snipers: Delhi is ready for Joe Biden's G20 visit

WEC rejects complaint against Trump's fake electors for second time

Kim threatens use of nukes, praises troops for long-range missile launch

Thousands protest austerity measures of Argentina's new president Milei

Macron defends divisive immigration bill, denies govt's tilt to far right

Investment funds managers face tougher rules on investor cash calls

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Joe BidenUS governmentTrump nominationDonald TrumpDonald Trump administration

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story