Biden interviewed by Special Counsel over classified documents case: WH

The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday, Sams said

Press Trust of India Washington
US President Joe Biden (Photo: AP/PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 9:24 AM IST
US President Joe Biden has been interviewed by a Special Counsel as part of a probe into classified documents found at his residence, the White House said Monday.

The interview was conducted at the White House over two days on Sunday and Monday, said Ian Sams, the spokesperson of White House Counsel's Office.

The President has been interviewed as part of the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Hur. The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday, Sams said.

As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation, Sams said.

He refrained from providing any other further details.

Topics :Joe BidenUnited StatesWhite House

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 9:24 AM IST

