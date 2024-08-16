Biden optimistic about ceasefire, hostage deal between Israel and Hamas

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Biden said I don't want to jinx anything but that a ceasefire was Much, much closer than it was three days ago

It would not be the first time in the 10-month-old war that Biden has expressed optimism that an agreement could be reached. | Photo:PTI
AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 10:40 PM IST
US President Joe Biden was optimistic Friday about the prospects for a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, saying we are closer than we've ever been to an agreement.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office after two days of talks wrapped up in Doha with an agreement to continue negotiations next week, Biden said I don't want to jinx anything but that a ceasefire was Much, much closer than it was three days ago.

It would not be the first time in the 10-month-old war that Biden has expressed optimism that an agreement could be reached, only for talks between the parties to break down.

We may have something, Biden said Friday. But we're not there yet.


First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

