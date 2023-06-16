Home / World News / Bill Gates meets President Xi Jinping on China visit after 3 years

Bill Gates meets President Xi Jinping on China visit after 3 years

Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates has met with Chinese President Xi Jinping just days after a visit to Beijing by Tesla CEO Elon Musk

AP Beijing
Bill Gates meets President Xi Jinping on China visit after 3 years

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 9:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates has met with Chinese President Xi Jinping just days after a visit to Beijing by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The state broadcaster CCTV showed Xi saying he was happy to see Gates, who he called an old friend, after three years without meeting during the pandemic.

I believe that the foundation of Sino-US relations lies in the people, Xi said to Gates.

Under the current world situation, we can carry out various activities that benefit our two countries, the people of our countries, and the entire human race.

Gates told Xi he was very honoured to meet with Xi.

The visits by leading foreign business people have coincided with efforts by the ruling Communist Party to revive investor interest in China's slowing economy. Apple CEO Tim Cook visited China in March.

Tensions between the US and China have festered in recent years, but recently the two sides have held talks on trade and other issues. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to arrive in China on Sunday for a two-day visit.

He will be the first secretary of state to visit China since 2018 and is expected to meet with Foreign Minister Qin Gang and possibly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to US officials.

On Thursday, the the Gates Foundation pledged USD 50 million to bolster the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute's capacity to develop drugs to fight diseases like malaria and tuberculosis.

The institute was jointly founded by the Gates Foundation, Tsinghua University and the Beijing municipal government.

Gates' last trip to China was in 2019, where he met first lady Peng Liyuan to discuss the Gates Foundation's efforts in HIV/AIDS prevention.

Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

Not stepping down as Tesla CEO, company will start advertising soon: Musk

Tesla Cybertruck won't see mass production until 2024, says Elon Musk

This is the right time for trade between India and US: TCS' Muthuswami

Top 5 GHG emitting nations responsible for 40% food supply emission in 2019

No major impact of Biparjoy in Pakistan as it weakens after landfall

China withholds indicator of Covid deaths as cremation data not released

Joe Biden returning to his union roots as his 2024 campaign gears up

Topics :Bill GatesMicrosoftChinaXi Jinping

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story