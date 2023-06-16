Home / World News / Top 5 GHG emitting nations responsible for 40% food supply emission in 2019

Top 5 GHG emitting nations responsible for 40% food supply emission in 2019

Food consumption in the five highest GHG emitting countries, including India, was responsible for more than 40 per cent of global food supply chain emission in 2019, according to a study

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Top 5 GHG emitting nations responsible for 40% food supply emission in 2019

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Food consumption in the five highest greenhouse gas (GHG) emitting countries, including India, was responsible for more than 40 per cent of global food supply chain emission in 2019, according to a study.

The research, published in the journal Nature Food, found that action to protect the planet against the impact of climate change will fall short unless emissions are reduced from the global food system, which now makes up a third of man-made GHG emissions.

The largest emission increase within food supply chains is triggered by beef and dairy consumption in rapidly developing countries, such as China and India, while emissions per head in developed countries with a high percentage of animal-based food declined, the researchers said.

The team noted that the growth of the global population and rising demand for emission-intensive food are likely to boost emissions further.

"A global shift in diets, including reducing excessive intake of red meat and improving shares of plant-based proteinwill not only reduce emissions but avoid health risks such as obesity and cardiovascular disease," said study corresponding author, Professor Klaus Hubacek from the University of Groningen in The Netherlands.

Yuli Shan, from the University of Birmingham, UK noted that the agrifood system drives global land use and agricultural activitiescontributing to around one-third of global anthropogenic greenhouse gas.

"Population growth, expansion of food production, and an increase in animal-based diets are likely to further increase emissions and squeeze the global carbon budget," said Shan, corresponding author of the study.

The study first author, Yanxian Li, a Ph.D. student at the University of Groningen said mitigating emissions at every stage of food supply chains from production to consumption is critical if we are to limit global warming.

"However, widespread and lasting diet shifts are very difficult to achieve quickly, so incentives that encourage consumers to reduce red meat or buy products with higher environmental dividends could help to reduce food emissions," Li said.

Researchers analysed data linking emissions to consumers between 2000 and 2019, revealing that in 2019, food consumption in the five highest emitting countries, China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, and the US, was responsible for more than 40 per cent of global food supply chain emission.

Annual global GHG emissions associated with food increased by 14 per cent over the 20-year period. The substantial increase in consuming animal-based products contributed to some 95 per cent of the global emissions rise, accounting for almost half of total food emissions, the researchers said.

Beef and dairy contributed 32 per cent and 46 per cent of the increase in global animal-based emissions, they said.

Consumption of grains and oil crops is responsible for 43 and 23 per cent of global plant-based emissions respectively, while rice contributes to over half of the global grain-related emissions, with Indonesia, China, and India being the top three contributors, the researchers added.

Also Read

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

Global CO2 emissions rose less than initially feared in 2022: IEA

President Biden offers $450 mn for clean energy projects at coal mines

US energy secretary says G7 can lead global carbon emissions cuts

CMAI inks pact with AREAS for exchange of knowledge on policy, innovation

No major impact of Biparjoy in Pakistan as it weakens after landfall

China withholds indicator of Covid deaths as cremation data not released

Joe Biden returning to his union roots as his 2024 campaign gears up

Mercedes-Benz adds OpenAI's ChatGPT to voice control of its vehicles

S Korea dismisses chances of lifting Japan Fukushima seafood import ban

Topics :greenhouse gas emissionsGlobal WarmingfoodSupply chainCarbon emissions

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story