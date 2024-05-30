Home / World News / Billionaire Peltz's Trian sells entire Disney stake after board fight

Billionaire Peltz's Trian sells entire Disney stake after board fight

Disney shareholders had last month backed CEO Bob Iger and other company directors after a multimillion-dollar, mud-slinging battle launched by Peltz and Blackwells Capital

The hedge fund was Disney's fifth-biggest shareholder with a 1.77 per cent stake as of March 31, according to LSEG data. It sold the stake at close to $120 per share, CNBC reported, adding that Peltz made about $1 billion | (Photo: Bloomberg)
May 30 2024 | 10:34 AM IST
Billionaire Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management has sold its entire stake in Walt Disney after a boardroom battle with the media giant, CNBC news reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
 
The hedge fund was Disney's fifth-biggest shareholder with a 1.77 per cent stake as of March 31, according to LSEG data. It sold the stake at close to $120 per share, CNBC reported, adding that Peltz made about $1 billion.
 

Trian declined to comment on the report, while Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
Disney shareholders had last month backed CEO Bob Iger and other company directors after a multimillion-dollar, mud-slinging battle launched by Peltz and Blackwells Capital.
 
Their campaigns were separate, competing efforts, but both wanted change at Disney.
 
Peltz, CEO of Trian Fund Management, and Blackwells were seeking five seats between them on the board, arguing that the media company has botched its CEO succession planning, lost its creative spark and failed to properly harness new technology.
Iger received the backing of 94 per cent of voting shareholders.
 
Peltz was supported by 31 per cent . Trian had said it was "disappointed" with the outcome, but noted that Disney's share price had risen since it launched its campaign.

May 30 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

