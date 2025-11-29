Black Friday mall shooting wounds two, prompts evacuation in California

Police in California evacuated a shopping mall Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, after a shooting left two people with gunshot wounds.
The shooting was an isolated incident, the San Jose Police Department said on the social platform X.
Officers evacuated and cleared Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara to confirm there was no threat to public safety.
The wounded were taken to a hospital, police said.
San Jose and Santa Clara are neighbouring cities about 80 kilometres south of San Francisco.
The day after Thanksgiving, known in the retail industry as Black Friday, marks the official start of the holiday shopping season in the US and is the biggest shopping day of the year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
