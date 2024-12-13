Chennai to the Moon: 108 girl students set their sights on lunar surface

People often say the sky is the limit, but for around 108 girl students from as many countries, if the plans of Chennai-based space startup Space Kidz India turn into reality, the limit may extend far beyond the sky—all the way to the surface of the Moon.

Space Kidz is planning an all-women scientific lunar mission by September 2026, in which girl students in classes eight and nine from 108 countries will work alongside the company’s team. The satellite, with a payload of 80 kilograms, will include an orbiter, a lander, and a propulsion module, with the aim of crash-landing on the surface of the Moon.

If this becomes a reality, the Chennai-based company will become the first private player from India to conduct such a mission to the lunar surface. Space Kidz rose to fame in February 2023 when it spearheaded a mission called AzaadiSat, in which a satellite made by 750 girls studying in government schools across India was carried by the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. IT service provider Hexaware Technologies, Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies, and Lumina Datamatics backed the company for AzaadiSat, while NITI Aayog also played a supporting role.

“We are even trying to crash-land on the Moon. We are aiming for a spacecraft mass of 80 kilograms, while AzaadiSat weighed around 12 kg. By the end of January, we will be partnering with some global players, including educational institutions, and will release more details about this mission,” said Srimathy Kesan, founder and chief executive officer of Space Kidz India.

As a first step toward this ambitious Moon project, called ShakthiSAT, the company is kick-starting a training programme for 12,000 kids in January next year (2025).

“This is a collaboration in which we will bring together 108 countries. We will be educating 12,000 girls in satellite technology. The project will be conducted online. After that, in September or October next year, one child from each country will be selected and brought to India, where they will work with my team to build a spacecraft for lunar orbit,” she told Business Standard.

If the Moon mission turns into a reality, this will be one of the major milestones for Indian private sector space companies after the space sector was opened up for private participation following the space reforms announced by the government in 2020. More than 250 space startups have emerged in India in the last four years following these reforms.

“We will approach ISRO for the launch and will request their assistance in training these 108 children. We have already signed a memorandum of understanding with IN-SPACe (a single-window autonomous agency under the Department of Space) for academic help. This is predominantly a CSR-funded project,” Kesan added.

The company plans to depend on India’s warhorse launch vehicle, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which can carry up to 1,750 kg, so that other companies can also be part of this mission.

“The estimated expense is expected to be in the range of $8–10 million. This will be a proper scientific experimental mission, and we will reveal the details of our mission soon. We are targeting September 2026 for the mission and plan to kick it off by January 15. The children will receive 120 hours of classes,” she said, indicating that the aim of the mission is to spread the Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam across the world.

"In various countries, we are reaching out to kids through respective ministries, space agencies, and network groups. We have received a positive response from all the countries. All the kids we select will come from humble backgrounds," she added.