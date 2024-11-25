Blackstone to buy stakes in natgas producer EQT's pipelines for $3.5 bn

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The sale could help the natgas producer reduce the debt pile it accumulated after the $14 billion purchase of pipeline operator Equitrans Midstream in July

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 5:46 PM IST
Natural gas producer EQT said on Monday Blackstone would buy non-controlling equity interests in some of its pipelines for $3.5 billion in cash.
 
The sale could help the natgas producer reduce the debt pile it accumulated after the $14 billion purchase of pipeline operator Equitrans Midstream in July. 
The Mountain Valley Pipeline, a 300-mile natural gas line running from West Virginia to Virginia, entered service in June after a years-long legal battle over its construction. 
EQT's stake in the entity that owns the pipeline is one of the prized assets within the portfolio being sold.
With the deal, Blackstone would own stakes in Mountain Valley Pipeline, EQT's transmission and storage assets and the Hammerhead pipeline. 
The transaction is expected to close in the current quarter.
First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

